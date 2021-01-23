Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 928,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

