Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.06. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $347.90 on Friday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $353.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.