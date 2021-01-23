Zacks: Analysts Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.15 Million

Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will post $247.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.50 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $208.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $885.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.30 million to $893.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

