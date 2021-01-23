Zacks: Analysts Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $59.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $61.42 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $64.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $236.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $238.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $247.74 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

WIFI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

