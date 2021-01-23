Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $667.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $676.40 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $706.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.30 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

