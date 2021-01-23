Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,633,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,949. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

