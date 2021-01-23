Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.88). Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 189.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.