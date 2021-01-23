Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $747.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 174.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 31.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enerplus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 314,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

