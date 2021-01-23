Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.16 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

