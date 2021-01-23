Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

