Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). New Relic reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in New Relic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,790,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

