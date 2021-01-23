Zacks: Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 263.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($4.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 474,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

