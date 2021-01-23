Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Silgan posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $37.40. 576,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,996. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 143.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,203.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 113,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

