Zacks: Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.38. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

