Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.14). Tufin Software Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUFN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 354,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,382. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

