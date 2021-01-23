Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.82 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $224,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W opened at $299.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.45.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

