Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $20.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.15 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $84.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $86.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $91.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

