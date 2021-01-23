Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $148.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.59 million and the highest is $149.30 million. CarGurus reported sales of $158.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $548.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.49 million to $549.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $644.12 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $665.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,404 shares of company stock worth $5,803,239 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.