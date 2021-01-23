Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

SAVA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 2,994,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $153,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.