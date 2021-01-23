Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 50.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 69,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 47,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,327. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.