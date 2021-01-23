Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.99. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

NYSE:DIN opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

