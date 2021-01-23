Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report sales of $19.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

