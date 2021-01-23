Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.42.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,069,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

