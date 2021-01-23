Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,737. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

