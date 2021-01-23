Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post -$2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.82) and the highest is ($0.98). RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 513.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

