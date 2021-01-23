Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.13. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

