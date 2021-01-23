Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.02. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.08.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average is $238.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 238.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

