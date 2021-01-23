Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.