Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

