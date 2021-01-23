Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Employers posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Employers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,010. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Employers by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Employers by 29.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.