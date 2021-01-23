Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

