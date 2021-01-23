Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 454,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,019,483 shares of company stock worth $66,107,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

