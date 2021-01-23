Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.54 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.47 million, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.