Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $666.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $743.62 million. Incyte posted sales of $579.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.