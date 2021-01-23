Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19).

Several research firms have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on INmune Bio from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

