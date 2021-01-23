Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 71,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

