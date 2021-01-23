Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.59. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage shares are set to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 79.00%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

