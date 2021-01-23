Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 166,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,590. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

