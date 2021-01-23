Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.86. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $225.95. 30,172,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,864,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.21. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 27.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.