Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $195.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $124.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $670.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $806.39 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $840.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. UBS Group began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $38.11.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

