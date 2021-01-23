Zacks: Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $295.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.98 million. SMART Global reported sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $40.85 on Friday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,800 shares of company stock worth $86,155,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

