Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$2.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($2.76). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 259.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($19.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.47) to ($19.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

