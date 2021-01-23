Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 589,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,009. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

