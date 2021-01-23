Zano Trading Down 17.6% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $40,496.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00057334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00276305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,509,419 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,919 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

