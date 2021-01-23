Zap Hits Market Cap of $24.17 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

