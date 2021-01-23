ZB Token Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $127.24 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
