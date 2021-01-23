ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Cap of $128.08 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $128.08 million and $11.90 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
