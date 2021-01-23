ZBG Token (ZT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.32 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $7.16 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

