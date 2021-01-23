ZClassic Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.72 million and $57,459.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 138.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00269975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,096,614 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

