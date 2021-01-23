Zealium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,089.11 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007649 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,751,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,751,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

